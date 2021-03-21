type here...
Asuma Banda’s son arrested for breaking into his father’s mansion (Photos)

By RASHAD
The son of Alhaji Asuma Banda, the CEO of Antrak Group of Companies has been arrested for attempting to break into his father’s mansion.

Fadel Asuma Banda according to reports stormed his father’s mansion together with 20 others and attempted to forcefully enter.

He claims he just wanted to see his father and he does not know why his father does not want to see him again. Fadel being whisked into the backseat of a police vehicle shouted “I just want to see my father”.

Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge speaking to the media said:

“The District Commander dispatched personnel to the residence and on arrival; they met about 20 young men under the leadership of the businessman’s son Fadel Asuma Banda.”

According to Daily Guide, Fadel Asumah Banda born in the UK was rejected by his father who claims he (Fadel) does not respect him.

Alhaji Asuma Banda married two wives. Fadel’s mother is the first wife but Alhaji now lives with his second wife at the Airport residential area where the incident occurred.

But Fadel claims he does not know why his father is refusing to see him having worked as his manager for 12 years.

“It is strange that my dad will say he ‘doesn’t want to see me, as I worked with my him for good 12 years as his manager; and all of a sudden I’m told “he doesn’t want to see me. How come?”, Fadel angrily queried.

The police have launched investigations into the attempted break. Meanwhile, the security has been intensified at Alhaji Asuma Banda’s residence.

Source:GHPAGE

