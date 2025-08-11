type here...
At age 14 I had saved 750 thousand Ghana Cedis- Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has taken Ghanaians back to when he was aged 14.

An old interview of Shatta Wale has popped up online, flying across social media platforms as if it is a new interview.

Shatta Wale refuted claims that his story is one of those rags-to-riches stories.

Shatta claims he started seeing dollars, pounds, and other foreign currencies even when she was still a kid.

At age 14, Shatta Wale claims he had so much money that he rushed to the Prudential Bank to create an account there so that he could save money for reasons best known to him.

Despite his age, Shatta Wale claims he was able to create the account because he lied that he was 18 years old, instead of 14.

Within the shortest possible time, Shatta disclosed that he was able to save 750k Ghana Cedis.

“So, I started saving at the age of 14. I went to the Prudential Bank at the age of 14 and told them that I was 18. My dad, like me, grew up as a rich kid. So to see dollars, pounds, and all dem currencies, I was seeing it”, the musician bragged.

Adding that “At age 14, I had saved 750k Ghana Cedis”.

