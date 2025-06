An X, formerly twitter user identified as Stacy has stated that at age 22, a guy should be successful.

Stacy took to her official Twitter page to share her opinion on when a guy should be successful.

Stacy believes that age 22 determines whether a guy is successful or has failed in life.

According to Stacy, at age 22, a guy should own a house and at least a car.

She wrote, “as a guy, at age 22 you got to have your own house and a car”.