‘At least make an effort” – Isaac Dogboe shades Emmanuel Tagoe after losing bout

By Albert
Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has thrown shade at fellow boxer Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe after suffering a defeat.

After being dominated by Ryan Garcia in a unanimous decision loss, Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe made a losing return to the ring.

Reacting with a tweet, Isaac Dogboe the former WBO junior-featherweight champion, intimated that Emmanuel Tagoe should have shown a bit more in the ring…

However, fans have descended on Isaac Dogboe by bringing out his recent bouts where he lost abysmally to his opponents. Many believe his shades at Emmanuel Tagoe should be rechanneled to make himself better.

The 23-year-old lightweight contender ended a career-long 15-month layoff with a near-shutout win against Tagoe in the acclaimed ring return of one of boxing’s emerging young stars.

Judges Tom Carusone (119-108), Lisa Giampa (118-109), and Ellis Johnson (119-108) all ruled in favour of Garcia, who lasted the full twelve rounds for the first time in his career in the DAZN main event at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday evening in front of a sellout crowd of 14,495 fans.

