At least the number of foolish people in Ghana has reduced- Ghanaians jubilate after 4 people died at Yaa Baby’s funeral

Ghanaians have reacted after 4 people died, while many others got injured on their way to TikToker, Yaa Baby’s funeral.

Well, to anyone at sea, today is TikToker Yaa Baby’s final funeral rites, happening now in Kumasi.

Being loyal friends, a group of people decided to go and pay their last respects to the late Tiktoker.

To facilitate their movement, the people decided to go with a pickup truck, but sadly enough, they met their untimely deaths on their way to the funeral.

At the moment, it is reported that 4 people are dead while many others are badly injured.

Reacting to the news, Ghanaians expressed happiness over the sad incident.

Taking to the comment section of Gh Page’s post, some Ghanaians stated that they were happy that this happened.

According to them, the rate at which the youth in Ghana behave badly during funerals has escalated to an extreme level, hence, this incident is likely to change things.