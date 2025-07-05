type here...
Entertainment

At least the number of foolish people in Ghana has reduced- Ghanaians jubilate after 4 people died at Yaa Baby’s funeral

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaians have reacted after 4 people died, while many others got injured on their way to TikToker, Yaa Baby’s funeral.

Well, to anyone at sea, today is TikToker Yaa Baby’s final funeral rites, happening now in Kumasi.

Being loyal friends, a group of people decided to go and pay their last respects to the late Tiktoker.

To facilitate their movement, the people decided to go with a pickup truck, but sadly enough, they met their untimely deaths on their way to the funeral.

READ ALSO: 4 dead & many injured at TikToker Yaa Baby’s funeral

At the moment, it is reported that 4 people are dead while many others are badly injured.

Reacting to the news, Ghanaians expressed happiness over the sad incident.

Taking to the comment section of Gh Page’s post, some Ghanaians stated that they were happy that this happened.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

According to them, the rate at which the youth in Ghana behave badly during funerals has escalated to an extreme level, hence, this incident is likely to change things.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

4 dead & many injured at TikToker Yaa Baby’s funeral

I will build more statuses to honor Akufo-Addo for his good works when I become the president- Bawumia

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, July 5, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nana Agradaa’s brother reportedly sacks Angel Asiamah from Agradaa’s house

Over 10 land guards killed during a land dispute clash

Dead Landguards

Agradaa’s lawyer speaks about reports of Asiamah getting sacked

Nana Agradaa and her husband

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

My husband and I are criminals – Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asiamah 1
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways