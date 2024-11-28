GhPagePoliticsAt Your Age You Should Be Preparing To Die- Mahama Tells Akufo...
At Your Age You Should Be Preparing To Die- Mahama Tells Akufo Addo

By Mzta Churchill
Former president and flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has sent a piece of advice to President Akufo Addo.

The former president, speaking during one of his campaigns has stated that the president is a liar.

In the video that Gh Page has seen, John Mahama has advised the president to stop lying.

He believes that people who lie find it extremely difficult to go to heaven.

According to him, at the president’s old age, what he needs to do is to prepare to go to heaven, and not to lie and go to hell.

He has subtly stated that the president will surely die due to his old age, hence, his focus now should be on going to heaven and nothing else.

