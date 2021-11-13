Atemuda reveals how he was used for free in Junka Town

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Young comic actor well known as Atemuda has exclusively revealed for the first time that he didn’t receive even a dime for his role in Junka Town TV series.

Half-bitter Atemuda made this disclosure whiles speaking in an on-air radio interview with  Okyeame Quophi.

From the horses own mouth, upon all the hardwork he did for the success of Junka Town TV series he was not paid or given any money from the producers of the Tv show.

According to Atemuda, although he wasn’t paid but he was happy about the exposure and experience he gained whiles working on the set of Junka Town.

He additionally confessed that JunkaTown series is responsible for the success of his acting career which he’s now eating from

Atemuda born Bismarck Essel also urged up and coming actors and actresses who are used for free in movie roles not to give up on their acting careers because they are developing their skills for a better tomorrow.

Source:GHpage

