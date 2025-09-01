type here...
Atieku Church Of Christ SHS administrator allegedly assaults student into unconciousness

Student Of Atieku Church Of Christ SHS

A piece of sad news from Atieku Chuch Of Christ confirms the hospitalisation of a Form 2 student.

As alleged, the student was brutalised by the school’s administrator, who has been identified as Mr. Lee Evans.

Reports have it that Mr Lee physically assaulted the student over a misunderstanding concerning a mobile phone.

According to some students of the school who chose to give a blow-by-blow account of the incident on the request of being anonymous, Mr. Evans confiscated a mobile phone belonging to one student and handed it over to another for safekeeping.

Later, the victim attempted to retrieve the phone on behalf of its owner.

Student Of Atieku Church Of Christ SHS

This action allegedly infuriated the administrator and consequently forced him to launch a boxing attack on him.

Fortunately, a lecturer from the University of Cape Coast, who had arrived at the school to enrol his nephew, encountered some students at the entrance seeking help to transport the injured student to a nearby health facility.

The lecturer immediately intervened and rushed the unconscious student to the hospital.

Following the incident, the lecturer reported the matter to the Wassa Ateiku Police Station.

Authorities acted swiftly, arresting the school administrator as investigations into the case continue.

