Atom’s sister recounts the events leading to his demise

Yesterday, popular Ghanaian Jama enthusiast, Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, widely known as Atom de Moral Spirit, was discovered dead after earlier been declared missing

As we all know, Atom became very popular on the internet after a video that had circulated months ago before his tragic demise showed him leading an energetic Jama session amidst a crowd of enthusiastic young men in the school.

After being reported missing for three weeks, his lifeless body was discovered in a bush.

Amidst the mourning, GhPage TV has granted an exclusive interview with the bereaved family.

During the interview, Atom’s elderly sister recounted the events leading to the tragic demise of her brother.

According to her, Atom’s last WhatsApp seen was what first prompted them that something terrible had happened to their brother.

As revealed by her, before his demise, Atom was very active on social media, but he unexpectedly went AWOL.

Unfortunately, he was found dead inside the bush with one hand beside his thigh, his face buried deep in the soil with no sort of cut on any of the parts of his body.

