type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Atom’s sister recounts the events leading to his demise

By Armani Brooklyn
Atom

Yesterday, popular Ghanaian Jama enthusiast, Agyei Baffour Emmanuel, widely known as Atom de Moral Spirit, was discovered dead after earlier been declared missing

As we all know, Atom became very popular on the internet after a video that had circulated months ago before his tragic demise showed him leading an energetic Jama session amidst a crowd of enthusiastic young men in the school.

After being reported missing for three weeks, his lifeless body was discovered in a bush.

Amidst the mourning, GhPage TV has granted an exclusive interview with the bereaved family.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Atom discovered dead in the bush

Subscribe to watch new videos

During the interview, Atom’s elderly sister recounted the events leading to the tragic demise of her brother.

According to her, Atom’s last WhatsApp seen was what first prompted them that something terrible had happened to their brother.

As revealed by her, before his demise, Atom was very active on social media, but he unexpectedly went AWOL.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Unfortunately, he was found dead inside the bush with one hand beside his thigh, his face buried deep in the soil with no sort of cut on any of the parts of his body.

READ ALSO: Amasaman court denies bail request for Nana Agradaa

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Coconut seller

Man filmed washing coconut in the gutter to later sell

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asiamah 1

Amasaman court denies bail request for Nana Agradaa

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, July 15, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

PHOTOS: Atom discovered dead in the bush

Atom

Lady eaten alive by 3 lions at Kruger National Park

Lion Victim

Girlfriend shoots his cheating boyfriend to death

Girlfriend shooting boyfriend

Pastor nabbed engaging with his three daughters

Pastor

Amasaman court denies bail request for Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asiamah 1
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways