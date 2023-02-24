The number one question that Ghanaians have been asking is the whereabouts of the wife of the late Christian Atsu Twasam since the mortal remains of the player were brought back to Ghana.

As custom demands, the widow, Clarie Rupio is expected to be present in Ghana to commiserate with the family and also receive sympathizers who may throng the family home to visit.

It has been over 5 days since Atsu’s mortal remains were sent back to Ghana, the wife instead of coming home, has taken to social media to mourn her beloved husband sharing good memories of him.

As a result of this, Ghanaians have charged asking that Clarie Rupio stops all her engagements and come to her late husband’s home together with the kids and do the needful as it’s desired of her.

The senior brother of the late Christian Atsu has for the first time, spoken on behalf of the family about why Atsu Twasam’s wife is still not in Ghana even though her coming is highly anticipated by all.

Speaking in an interview, Atsu’s Senior brother revealed that Clarie Rupio (the widow) calls the family every day to check up on them asking about their well-being and also the processes by far regarding the burial of her husband.

The Senior Brother also disclosed that the family has asked Clarie Rupio to hold on to her coming to Ghana until the time for the funeral is due. For now, the family would take charge of all the affairs.

