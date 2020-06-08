Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has asked people attacking her on social media for speaking the truth to desist from the act.

Her comment comes after she has for some time now been bashing the current government for failing in fixing the roads in the country.

The actress who has been sharing photos of some deplorable road in her area and some parts she frequently uses questioned if this is the year of roads the NPP led by Nana Akuffo Addo promised.

According to her, the previous government did shabby works on the roads before the 2016 elections to win votes that was why she believed they lost the elections.

She urged the the NPP which is in power does something better.

Taking to her twitter handle, some of the tweets read: “The roads in my area is a DEATH TRAP ! Thank you NPP.”

Another also reads: “Lets see if they’ll ‘FIX IT’ to win points for elections just as NDC did. We are tired of the DISPOSABLE ROADS AND CONTRACTORS.”

Some few hours later the award-winning actress cam back to announce that some people have started attacking her for speaking up on bad roads.

She posted: “Stop sending peeps to comment under my posts when i mention you guys. Its wack!”

