Rapper Elorm Adablah known in showbiz as EL who has been missing in the entertainment industry for some time now has revealed that he wouldn’t have attended the meeting with the IGP even if he was invited.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye the rapper was asked why he wasn’t present at the recent meeting between the IGP and celebrities.

In his response, he made explained that he wasn’t invited to the meeting in the first place.

He added that he wasn’t even in the country as at the time the meeting was held at the Police Headquarters.

EL explained that he wouldn’t have even honoured the invitation because he knew his colleagues who attended the meeting would say everything he would have said.

HE said: “I wasn’t in town to be part of the IGP’s meeting that’s why I was absent,”

But even if I were to be in town I’m not sure I would have attended the meeting.

Because I know the boys have said all that needs to be said so there’s no need for me to attend.”

A few weeks ago, some celebrities held a meeting with the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare where some issues bothering them were discussed.

It emerged that one thing they wanted to be done for them was for the Police to allow them to enjoy some privileges but DCOP Kofi Boakye made it clear to them that what they are demanding wouldn’t be possible.