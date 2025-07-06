Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

A lecturer at Auchi Polytechnic, Mr. Ehigie, has found himself at the centre of a scandal after he was caught in a compromising situation with a female student, inside her matrimonial bedroom.

According to emerging reports, the husband of the female student discovered the lecturer in his matrimonial home engaging with his wife.

The student, who recently gave birth just two months ago, was allegedly lured into the inappropriate relationship with promises of better grades in her Statistics course.

Eyewitnesses and local sources allege that the lecturer may have been using his position to manipulate vulnerable students into transactional relationships under the guise of academic assistance.

As seen in the viral video, the husband, together with some community members decided to lash the naked lecturer with a belt and also record him to later share on the internet.

