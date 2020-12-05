type here...
GhPage Entertainment Audio conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel talking about John Mahama leaks
Entertainment

Audio conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel talking about John Mahama leaks

By Qwame Benedict
Audio conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel talking about John Mahama leaks
Tracey Boakye-John-Mahama-Mzbel
- Advertisement -

When we all thought the ‘Papa No’ saga involving former President John Dramani Mahama, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel are over, social media users get the surprise with just some few hours to the 2020 elections.

New audio going viral on social media has the voice of actress Tracey Boakye and musician Mzbel having a conversation about the flagbearer of the NDC.

In the audio, Tracey Boakye was heard asking Mzbel why she was bent on destroying her when they are all around to campaign for the NDC to win back power in the upcoming election.

According to Tracey Boakye, she has seen messages on the phone of John Dramani Mahama from Mzbel with one message from her saying she(Mzbel) want to have sex with him.

She continued by adding that she is aware Mzbel is the one handling the social media pages of John Dramani Mahama because reading messages on his phone, she realized that he always sends photos to her and adds a caption to it for her to post on his social media handle.

Tracey Boakye again in the leaked tape is heard saying that Mzbel has been going around editing posts making it looks like its coming from her(Tracey).

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Listen to the audio below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Mzbel on the other hand, questioned why Tracey Boakye would call her over matters like this because she is sitting somewhere and taking about herself.

She went on to say since Tracey claims she has proofs to back her claims, she should take the matter to court so she can come and defend herself.

People have started asking questions as to why this audio would surface now with barely 48 hours to the elections.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, December 5, 2020
Accra
light rain
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
76 %
3.8mph
100 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °

TRENDING

Pinamang cosmetic CEO share pictures to prove why she was crying to Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The CEO of Pinamang cosmetic has dropped some photos as she reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger's recent exposé. Controversial and self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger...
Read more

Hajia Fawzia, the woman in Akufo-Addo’s alleged $40,000 bribe video speaks

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The woman sighted in the supposed bribe video of President Akufo-Addo taking $40,000 in a brown envelope that went viral days ago has broken...
Read more

Afia Schwarzenegger drops another audio of Pinamang CEO degrading Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Afia Schwarzenegger and the CEO of Pinamang cosmetics are still fighting over what is best known to themselves. Yesterday, Afia Schwarzenegger took to her social...
Read more

James Gardiner, Kofi Adjorlolo and other celebs campaign for John Dumelo at Ayawaso West Wuogon

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
With barely a day to go to the polls, some celebrities and friends of award-winning actor John Dumelo have visited Ayawaso West constituency to...
Read more

All my girlfriends including Michy broke up with me because of Hajia4real – Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The relationship between Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his baby mama Michy ended in tears some few years ago and all effort to get...
Read more

Medikal curses blogger spreading false news of him expecting a new child with another woman

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Medikal has gone berserk over blogger Cutie_Julls' reports that he's expecting a second child with another woman going to be Fella’s very first stepchild. Check...
Read more

Use a condom because HIV is real- Blogger cursed by Medikal drops more secrets about bastard baby

Entertainment Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Medikal is involved in somewhat a back and forth with a blogger he cursed for propagating lies about him expecting a bastard child. The blogger...
Read more

Medikal allegedly pregnant with another woman; Fella Makafui reacts

Entertainment Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Rumours springing up on social media has it that Medikal is expecting a second child with another woman outside his marriage to Fella Makafui....
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News