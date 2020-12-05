- Advertisement -

When we all thought the ‘Papa No’ saga involving former President John Dramani Mahama, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel are over, social media users get the surprise with just some few hours to the 2020 elections.

New audio going viral on social media has the voice of actress Tracey Boakye and musician Mzbel having a conversation about the flagbearer of the NDC.

In the audio, Tracey Boakye was heard asking Mzbel why she was bent on destroying her when they are all around to campaign for the NDC to win back power in the upcoming election.

According to Tracey Boakye, she has seen messages on the phone of John Dramani Mahama from Mzbel with one message from her saying she(Mzbel) want to have sex with him.

She continued by adding that she is aware Mzbel is the one handling the social media pages of John Dramani Mahama because reading messages on his phone, she realized that he always sends photos to her and adds a caption to it for her to post on his social media handle.

Tracey Boakye again in the leaked tape is heard saying that Mzbel has been going around editing posts making it looks like its coming from her(Tracey).

Mzbel on the other hand, questioned why Tracey Boakye would call her over matters like this because she is sitting somewhere and taking about herself.

She went on to say since Tracey claims she has proofs to back her claims, she should take the matter to court so she can come and defend herself.

People have started asking questions as to why this audio would surface now with barely 48 hours to the elections.