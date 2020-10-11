- Advertisement -

The entertainment industry in recent times has become a fighting zone where it has now become a common practice where the celebrities fight amongst themselves each passing days.

Months ago the fight was between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel but it eventually pulled in a lot of other celebrities who took sides between the two.

Few days ago, it was Mzbel and Nana Tornado teaming up to attack Afia Schwarzenegger which also brought out a lot of issues including she (Afia) not taking care of her 82 year old father based in Kumasi.

Well, a new fight has emerged and this time around it involves two slay queens Gucci Mona and Akuapem Poloo.

According to Gucci Mona its now time for Akuapem Poloo to start listening to her godmother thosecalledcelebs and apologise to the CEO of Pinamang comestics for bringing their brand into disrupte.

She went on to state that Akuapem Poloo has been snitching on Afia Schwarzenegger, Fella Makafui and others just to make her(Poloo) look good in the eyes on people.

In a video sighted, Gucci Mona is heard saying that Akuapim Poloo has no brand but always trying to compare herself to the likes of well-established brands.

Watch the video below:

Gucci Mona used the opportunity to warn Akuapim Poloo saying that if she doesn’t take care she would be taken to court by the brand.