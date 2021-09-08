Audio of Tonto Dikeh begging her ex-boyfriend for a comeback hit social media

- Advertisement -

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has been in a back state this past few days after her three-month-old relationship with boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri ended in tears.

After the break-up, a lot of allegations were made against the actress by Prince on his social media handle a move which has been described as foolishness on his part.

In a new development, an audio recording has surfaced on social media that involves the two former love birds in a conversation.

In the tape that was posted online, Prince is heard chastising Tonto Dikeh for causing a problem in their three-month romance.

” from day I I told you I cherish my peace and if anything threatens my peace, I’ll walk away. As soon as you see me any lady you assume it’s my girlfriend and start overreacting. I love my peace and I don’t want to die young”, Prince Kpokpogri is heard saying in the audio.

Tonto from the audio became speechless and started shedding tears.

Listen to the full audio below:

Hope the two settle things between themselves fast so they can come back together.