Auntie Naa ignored Girls Girls on her sick bed to d!e- son reveals

“An elephant cannot hide behind the shrub”, as the eldest child of Oyerepa Afutuo’s Girls Girls has gone all out to expose Auntie Naa and her crew.

Yaw Boateng has stated that he has watched things happen and thinks it is high time he let the cat out of the bag.

Speaking in an interview on Gh Page TV, Yaw Boateng said that things are not the same as they appear on the surface when it comes to Auntie Naa.

The eldest son revealed how Auntie Naa and her crew ignored Girls Girls on her sick bed, the time she needed them the most.

READ ALSO: Auntie Naa threatened to deal with us- son of Girls Girls says

According to the eldest son, Auntie Naa and her crew knew very well that Girls Girls was seriously sick, and even said it on countless occasions on their show.

However, Yaw Boateng revealed that neither Auntie Naa nor her team members took time of their busy schedule to say a hello to their colleague.

Yaw Boateng stated that none of the members of the popular Oyerepa Afutuo even knew where Girls Girls was staying.