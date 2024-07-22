The godmother of Oyerepa Afutuo host Auntie Naa identified as Action Mama J has disclosed that the show provides help to solutions more than what politicians do.

Auntie Naa is always been bashed on the internet for poking her nose in people’s marriages and trying to serve as the final authority in the marriage which people frown on.

A few weeks ago, netizens went hard on her after she discussed issues concerning the marriage of Veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong and his wife.

According to these people, Auntie Naa is not a family member of either parties to try and solve their issues for them and to some extent acts as the final authority.

But Action Mama J has asked the public to desist from attacking Auntie Naa because the work she is doing is solving issues of people who wouldn’t have been able to get a solution to their problems.

According to her, Auntie comes second after God when ranking institutions that has helped people in Ghana.

She added that Auntie Naa and her panalist have provided more solutions to problems than politicians in the country.

“When it comes to Ghana, after God, it is them [the team of Oyerepa Afutuo]. They are a hundred times better and more significant than politicians in this country.

“Even the birds of the field can testify that Oyerepa Afutuo does more than politicians in this country.”

“What have politicians done for us in this country? They show no empathy towards Ghanaians and just keep increasing the price of goods.



“It is only during election time that you see them trying to help. So, what exact benefit do they bring us?”