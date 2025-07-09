Auntie Naa spent the money meant for Girls Girls’ funeral- son reveals

The first son of Girls Girls, Yaw Boateng has said that the host of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie has squandered money that was meant for his mother’s funeral.

Yaw Boateng made the shocking disclosure in an interview on Gh Page TV.

Yaw Boateng confirmed that Auntie Naa and her crew supported her mother’s funeral, however, part of the money was being squandered.

Yaw Boateng claims the children of Girls Girls wanted to support the funeral with 50k Cedis but after having a conversation with Auntie Naa and her crew, they were being told to bring 30k Cedis.

Yaw Boateng stated that they were told that the 50k Cedis was too much, so, they should bring just 30k Cedis, promising that they would also support the funeral to become successful.

However, Yaw Boateng said that some Canadians reached out to them that they wanted to support them with 30k Cedis, but sadly enough, they are yet to receive all the money.

Yaw Boateng revealed that they were given 4k Cedis out of the 30k Cedis that was sent to Auntie Naa.