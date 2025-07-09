type here...
Entertainment

Auntie Naa spent the money meant for Girls Girls’ funeral- son reveals

By Mzta Churchill

The first son of Girls Girls, Yaw Boateng has said that the host of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie has squandered money that was meant for his mother’s funeral.

Yaw Boateng made the shocking disclosure in an interview on Gh Page TV.

Yaw Boateng confirmed that Auntie Naa and her crew supported her mother’s funeral, however, part of the money was being squandered.

Yaw Boateng claims the children of Girls Girls wanted to support the funeral with 50k Cedis but after having a conversation with Auntie Naa and her crew, they were being told to bring 30k Cedis.

READ ALSO: Auntie Naa’s bodyguard slapped Girls Girls’ family member at her funeral- son reveals


Yaw Boateng stated that they were told that the 50k Cedis was too much, so, they should bring just 30k Cedis, promising that they would also support the funeral to become successful.

However, Yaw Boateng said that some Canadians reached out to them that they wanted to support them with 30k Cedis, but sadly enough, they are yet to receive all the money.

Yaw Boateng revealed that they were given 4k Cedis out of the 30k Cedis that was sent to Auntie Naa.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Auntie Naa’s bodyguard slapped Girls Girls’ family member at her funeral- son reveals

Lady calls for justice after best friend gave her tribal marks for sleeping with her boyfriend

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 9, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Boyfriend removes girlfriend’s intestines

Dying Lovers

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Ghanaians descend on Efia Odo over her new seductive video

Efia Odo

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie

Agradaa’s mum dismisses claims of sacking Sofo Asiamah

Agradaas mother
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways