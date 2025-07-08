type here...
Auntie Naa threatened to deal with us- son of Girls Girls says

By Mzta Churchill

Son of late pundit of Auntie Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo has revealed how the host of Oyerepa Afutuo threatened them.

Speaking on Gh Page TV, Yaw Boateng decided to make Ghanaians see the other side of Auntie Naa.

The son of Girls Girls stated that during their mother’s one week, Auntie Naa could not attend because she was out of the country.

He noted that, they understood the media personality perfectly because after all it was a one week celebration and not the funeral.

Upon hearing that Auntie Naa had come back to the country, Yaw Boateng said that he along with other children of the late pundit decided to visit Auntie Naa.

According to Yaw Boateng, had it not been that day, he never knew Auntie Naa was holding a grudge against their mother.

The eldest son said that someone could be the media personality to give her a prior notice of the coming of the children, and during the phone call, which was on loud loudspeaker, Auntie Naa said many things.

Apart from insulting them and using unprintable words on them, Yaw Boateng revealed that Auntie threatened to make their lives a living hell for them.

