Auntie Naa’s bodyguard slapped Girls Girls’ family member at her funeral- son reveals

By Mzta Churchill

The eldest son of Oyerepa Afutuo’s Girls Girls continues to make Ghanaians know the other side of Auntie Naa.

Speaking with Gh Page TV, Yaw Boateng disclosed the good, the bad, and the ugly that occurred at his late mother’s funeral.

He recounted how Auntie Naa’s bodyguard slapped one of the family members during the funeral.

According to Yaw Boateng, they were still in a state of melancholy when one of the family members said that he was hungry.

As a family member, Yaw Boateng said that the family member tried to eat some of the yams prepared at the funeral.

To his surprise, and that of everyone else, Yaw Boateng said that Auntie Naa’s Bodyguard slapped the family member for no reason.

Yaw Boateng claims this happened in the presence of Auntie Naa herself who refused to take any action.

