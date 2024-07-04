Aunty Naa divorced Bone Shaker when she felt she was doing better than him – Edward Akwasi Boateng alleges (Video)

Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer, Edward Akwasi Boateng has alleged in the course of an exclusive interview that Aunty Naa divorced Bone Shaker when she felt she was doing better than him.

Speaking in the course of the interview, Edward Akwasi Boateng insisted that Aunty Naa felt that her ex-husband wasn’t doing enough hence she decided to divorce him due to hypergamy.

She later married a chief after divorcing Bone Shaker because he was more wealthy and influential than her radio presenter husband.

As bragged by Edward Akwasi Boateng, Aunty Naa will never dare invite him to her show because he knows a lot about her which the general public is not aware of.

The gospel singer further chastised the award-winning radio presenter for always defending women and inciting them against their husbands and boyfriends.

Netizens Reactions…

@Pamon78 – Aunty has never said anything about her marriage to the public or she has never explained what really happened between bone shaker and her marriage,Bone shaker too has never come out to say what

@Akuabrownshuga – This man ehn..if his wife is to come out everyone will be shocked.. the way he mistreated his ex wife

@MYS – I keep saying this be careful who you help….. some people are poor for a reason , because they will be dangerous when they have money

@Legallydtucehzz – Do people bring their problems to Aunty Naa or does Aunty Naa go to people for their problems ?