Aunty Naa should make up with her ex-husband before talking about others marital issues – Edward Akwasi Boateng fires (Video)

Gospel star, Edward Aklwasi Boatneg has fired Aunty Naa for destroying marriages and turning women against men.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Edward Akwasi Boateng insisted that Aunty Naa is very biased.

According to the gospel veteran, Aunty Naa intentionally speaks in favour of the women who run to her show to seek for help.

Pressing on, Edward Akwasi Boateng urged Aunty Naa to reconcile with her ex-husband, Bone Shaker before speaking about the marital issues of others.

Edward Akwasi Boateng also disclosed that Aunty Naa had two children with her ex-husband before she divorced him.

As alleged by Edward Akwasi Boateng, it was Bone Shaker who introduced Aunty Naa to Mama Efe – And we all now can see how she has become successful in her career.

Watch the video below to know more…