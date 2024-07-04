type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAunty Naa should make up with her ex-husband before talking about others...
News

Aunty Naa should make up with her ex-husband before talking about others marital issues – Edward Akwasi Boateng fires (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Aunty Naa should make up with her ex-husband before talking about others marital issues - Edward Akwasi Boateng fires (Video)

Gospel star, Edward Aklwasi Boatneg has fired Aunty Naa for destroying marriages and turning women against men.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Edward Akwasi Boateng insisted that Aunty Naa is very biased.

According to the gospel veteran, Aunty Naa intentionally speaks in favour of the women who run to her show to seek for help.

First exclusive pictures from Aunty Naa's secret wedding to Canada-based lawyer drops

Pressing on, Edward Akwasi Boateng urged Aunty Naa to reconcile with her ex-husband, Bone Shaker before speaking about the marital issues of others.

Edward Akwasi Boateng also disclosed that Aunty Naa had two children with her ex-husband before she divorced him.

As alleged by Edward Akwasi Boateng, it was Bone Shaker who introduced Aunty Naa to Mama Efe – And we all now can see how she has become successful in her career.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, July 4, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.6mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways