Autistic American flies to Ghana to meet beautiful woman he fell in love with online

An autistic American man has captured the hearts of social media users after travelling from the US to marry a Ghanaian lady named Matilda he met online.

According to Niles, he proposed to Matilda five months ago after connecting with her online, and she eagerly accepted.

Now, he has travelled to Ghana to make their relationship official.

Despite his excitement, Niles admitted that he has some reservations about the speed at which Matilda is pushing for the marriage.

“I love her, but I’m worried. She’s in such a hurry to marry me and is already planning everything,” Niles confessed on 90 Day Finance Show.

He also additionally expressed his scepticism over Matilda’s eagerness to tie the knot.

To make their dream a reality, Niles has been working extra hours which he saved up for the trip and to cover the costs of Matilda’s bride price, which is a traditional requirement in Ghanaian culture.