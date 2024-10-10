GhPageNewsAutistic American flies to Ghana to meet beautiful woman he fell in...
News

Autistic American flies to Ghana to meet beautiful woman he fell in love with online

By Armani Brooklyn
American man

An autistic American man has captured the hearts of social media users after travelling from the US to marry a Ghanaian lady named Matilda he met online.

According to Niles, he proposed to Matilda five months ago after connecting with her online, and she eagerly accepted.

Now, he has travelled to Ghana to make their relationship official.

Despite his excitement, Niles admitted that he has some reservations about the speed at which Matilda is pushing for the marriage.

“I love her, but I’m worried. She’s in such a hurry to marry me and is already planning everything,” Niles confessed on 90 Day Finance Show.

He also additionally expressed his scepticism over Matilda’s eagerness to tie the knot.

To make their dream a reality, Niles has been working extra hours which he saved up for the trip and to cover the costs of Matilda’s bride price, which is a traditional requirement in Ghanaian culture.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, October 10, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.9 ° F
84.9 °
84.9 °
67 %
2.6mph
21 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways