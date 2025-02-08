type here...
Autopsy report on Pooley’s death drops, shows heartbreaking details

By Kwasi Asamoah
Nana Pooley autopsy

The tragic death of Asante Kotoko’s superfan Nana Pooley, has taken a heartbreaking turn with the release of the autopsy report, revealing disturbing details surrounding his untimely death.

The findings have left the Ghanaian football community in sheer disbelief.

Details from the autopsy report have emerged, shared by Kumasi-based sports journalist Awal Mohammed of Kessben Media.

Awal Mohammed disclosed chilling information about the manner in which Pooley met his untimely demise.

According to the autopsy, the weapon used in the stabbing was a 7.5cm long object.

Tragically, the cut to Pooley’s heart was found to be a staggering 1.6cm deep.

The loss of blood was catastrophic, with 1.5 litres of blood clotting within his body, leading to his untimely death.

