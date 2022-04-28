- Advertisement -

There seems to be more trouble looming for the husband of the late Nigerian Gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after the autopsy result was released to the officials in charge of the case.

Per what we are gathering, Mr Peter Nwachukwu who happens to be the husband of the late singer is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison.

This comes after family members and some eyewitnesses attested that he used to abuse his wife when she was alive.

According to reports, the post mortem was performed at the National Hospital in Abuja and the results were sent to the Nigerian Police.

For legal advice, Force Headquarters transmitted the paper to the Attorney General of the Federation’s Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office.

As a result, the command has requested the public to be patient and trust the process while due diligence is exercised in the pursuit of justice, as updates on the case will be shared later.