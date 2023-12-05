type here...
Autopsy report reveals the real cause of death of Kikibee’s CEO as drama unfolds in courtroom – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Yandey Joof, the alleged girlfriend of Bennette Agyekum Adomah, the late owner of Kikibee’s Restaurant and Lounge has been granted a bail of GHC 2k by the Madina District Court presided over by Susana Nyakotey.

Joof was charged with the murder of her supposed boyfriend, the Kikibees boss.

Mr Muniru Kassim, who represented the accused person, affirmed that she had no hand in the death of Mr Adomah and that at the right time, the truth would come out.

According to a report by Orgasm News and shared on Ghpage TV, an autopsy report from the Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service confirmed that Kikibees died of excessive alcohol consumption and severe falling.

The autopsy also made it clear that the late CEO didn’t die by any malicious means as widely reported earlier on even though investigations are still underway.

