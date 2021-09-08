Avance Media announces Top 100 Influential Women in Africa

- Advertisement -

In the quest of inspiring the next generation of women in Africa who are passionate about leading change and challenging the Status Quo, Avance Media through its girls’ empowerment project, Be A Girl, launches this annual publication to highlight and celebrate the astounding accomplishments of 100 women from Africa dubbed: 100 Most Influential African Women.

As a leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has been engaged in changing the narrative about Africans through rating and ranking publications and we believe this project presents us another opportunity not only to celebrate Africans but showcase the individual and collective works of women who are earnestly inspiring the next generation of leaders in Africa.

Presented as a ranking of the 100 Most Influential African Women, this publication presents a summary of women who have climbed the corporate ladder, started their own businesses, or have been at the forefront of decision making both locally & internationally.

Notable personalities to be featured include but are not limited to: Presidents, Diplomats, Board Chairs, CEOs, Scholars, Chancellors, Politicians, and Philanthropists but must be individuals of distinguished personalities in their field of work.

The publication presents a key opportunity for these women to be inspired and also continue in their strides of setting global standards & records.

See the full list below: