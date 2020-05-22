type here...
Avance Media partners Woodin & Verna to Release 2020 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers Ranking

By Qwame Benedict
Leading PR and Rating agency in Africa, Avance Media is poised to announce the second edition of its popular list of top Ghanaian Bloggers, dubbed the 2020 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers.

The announcement will be made via WatsUp TV channel which will be aired on Tuesday 26th May, 2020 on EBN Channel at 11 AM and will be characterized by a discussion with some of the honouree bloggers.

As part of this year’s release, Avance Media will be partnering Woodin to award the Top 10 Bloggers on the list with special products from the premier fashion brand.

Also Read: Avance Media announces top 50 Ghanaian best bloggers list for 2018

Speaking about the upcoming ranking, core member of the research team, Felix G Korku, intimated that this year’s list will be a true reflection of the hard work of Ghanaian bloggers and their contribution to the development of journalism in Ghana.

The announcement will also be made via a video broadcast on Social Media by the Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah.

The 2020 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers ranking is supported by Woodin, Verna Natural Mineral Water, McBerry Biscuits, WatsUp TV, Asuavo Security and ICS Africa.

