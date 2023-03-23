type here...
New Banger Alert: Avatar finally drops 'Ready Fi Dem' (Audio+ Official Video)
Music

New Banger Alert: Avatar finally drops ‘Ready Fi Dem’ (Audio+ Official Video)

By Lilith
Avatar Ready Fi Dem
Fast-rising Ghanaian music sensation, Avatar has finally dropped the much-awaited new banger ‘Ready Fi Dem’. The artist has dropped both the audio and the official music video.

The dancehall tune that is gradually becoming the anthem on the streets featured Rudebwoy Ranking who went the extra mile and dropped wild bars on Ready Fi Dem.

Avatar’s new song was produced by producer extraordinaire, Funky Beats, and the music video was directed by Salvation Pictures.

The song is available on all music stores including iTunes, Spotify, Audiomack, and all other music streaming platforms in Ghana and beyond. The music video is hosted on YouTube @AvatarMusicVEVO.

Enjoy the official music video of Ready Fi Dem below

Avatar is a Ghanaian dancehall artiste who is channeling his music to motivate the youth especially those in the slums.

He has chalked a few notable collaborations with Rudebwoy Ranking and others as well as some motivating and captivating singles over the years. He is the future of Ghana’s music

    Source:GhPage

