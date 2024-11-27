GhPageNews“Avoid women that are 33+ years, they've been overused” – Guy advises
“Avoid women that are 33+ years, they’ve been overused” – Guy advises

By Armani Brooklyn
A middle-aged man simply identified as InDiscov on Facebook has dropped a very controversial take that has raised massive eyebrows.

According to the alpha male, women who have exceeded thirty-three years of age are not to be taken seriously in a romantic relationship but to be used and dumped.

He opined that these sets of women have lived their better days wilding and now have nothing else to offer “innocent men” in marriage.

His controversial post reads;

“Avoid women that are 33+ and above, they’ve been overused, stay away from them and say no to taking singo modas serious. They’re only good for piping, just pipe and swipe but never commit to any of them. Save yourself, men.”

These views have generated conflicting reactions from his audience.

Source:GHpage

