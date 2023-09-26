Avoiding alcohol is the secret to my handsomeness – Ghana’s most handsome, Asamoah Gyan speaks

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed his secret to his handsome feature and tags his avoidance of alcohol as a huge factor.

The 37-year-old retired skipper is still very much admired by many everywhere he goes.

Aside from his talent, Gyan’s good looks have also endeared him to many, with his fans often drooling over him when he steps out.

I don’t drink that’s why I’m this fine. It doesn’t mean that I’m condemning those who drink alcohol but the secret to my fineness is that I don’t drink alcohol,” he said.

Baby Jet as affectionately called announced his retirement from football while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward bowed out of the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.