Avram Ben Moshe cries a lady he invited to the resturant comes along with her friend to chop his money

Leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe, has shared a humorous yet relatable experience that has captured the attention of social media users.

In a self-made video, the outspoken social commentator detailed an unexpected encounter during a recent outing with a woman he had invited for a meal at a restaurant.

According to Avram, he had budgeted GHS 300 for the evening, expecting to cover the cost of food and drinks for himself and the lady.

However, much to his surprise, the woman showed up with a friend, causing his plans for a simple, enjoyable dinner to take an unexpected turn.

Immediately they sat down, the lady and her friend ordered for 1 tilapia each plus 4 balls of banku.

Realizing that their orders would exceed his GHS 300 budget, he made a quick decision to adjust the meal accordingly.

In an amusing twist, he instructed the waiter to serve only one tilapia with 10 balls of banku to share between the two ladies, along with two bottles of water.

Watch the video below to know more…