type here...
GhPage Entertainment Avram Ben Moshie is a demon - Assemblies of God Evangelist
Entertainment

Avram Ben Moshie is a demon – Assemblies of God Evangelist

By Qwame Benedict
Avram Ben Moshie is a demon - Assemblies of God Evangelist
Avram Ben Moshie
- Advertisement -

An evangelist with the Kumasi Nhyiaeso branch of the Assemblies of God church identified as Osei Kwame has warned Ghanaians especially the media to stop entertaining Avram because he is a demon.

Avram Ben Moshe is noted for passing comments about the bible and punching holes in some of the text in the holy book of Christians.

According to the Assemblies of God evangelist, Ben Moshie who runs Common sense family is an anti-christ and has been possessed by the devil.

“those who are entertaining demonic Avram Ben Moshe and giving him the platform to speak against the word of God should change or face God’s wrath”.

“Ghanaians should know the end time is near since people like Avram Ben Moshe is pushing an agenda to challenge bible verses and introduce different doctrine” Evangelist Osei Kwame said.

“God will surely deal with anyone who will challenge the word of God like Avram Ben Moshe and those who will give people like Avram Ben Moshe will never be spared. It is better the media stop entertaining him else God will never forgive and spare them”.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
89 %
1.9mph
0 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News