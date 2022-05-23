- Advertisement -

Awal Muhammad Mustapha, a Nigerian teen, has been dubbed the “World’s Youngest Billionaire” and owns enough supercars and a mansion to prove it.

Ismail Mustapha, often known as Mompha, is the son of a controversial millionaire and has been named the youngest billionaire by The Sun in the United Kingdom.

Awal Muhammad Mustapha, Mompha’s son, has been dubbed the “World’s Youngest Billionaire,” having purchased his first property at the age of six and travelling the world via private aircraft.

Awal Muhammad Mustapha, World’s Youngest Billionaire

This came out during his father’s money laundering and fraud lawsuit with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Nigerian billionaire is currently facing modified 22-count allegations, including money laundering and N32.9 billion in computer fraud.

“The pint-sized pre-teen influencer – real name Muhammed Awal Mustapha – shows off his blingtastic lifestyle to his 25,000 Instagram followers,” according to The Sun.

One photo shows him standing on the hood of a cream Bentley Flying Spur, which he claims his father purchased for him as his first automobile.

Awal Muhammad Mustapha, World’s Youngest Billionaire

In another, he poses in front of a scarlet Lamborghini Aventador wearing fancy clothing from head to toe.

“Happy birthday to me,” he wrote in the caption. Outside one of his huge luxury residences in Dubai, more showy automobiles can be seen, including a yellow Ferrari.

Muhammed is the son of Ismailia Mustapha, a multimillionaire Nigerian internet personality known as Mompha.

Read Also: Top 20 Richest Musicians In Africa 2022 And Their Net Worth

Mompha senior has the same high-end tastes as his son and is well-known for his lavish spending and A-list lifestyle.

He travels back and forth between Lagos and the United Arab Emirates, sharing photos with his over a million Instagram followers.

Awal Muhammad Mustapha, World’s Youngest Billionaire

In photos, he can be seen carrying wads of cash, staying in seven-star hotels, and driving hypercars. In 2019, he gave Mompha Jr his first mansion for his sixth birthday.

“Owning your own home is one of the nicest emotions ever,” he reportedly wrote at the time. It can’t be expressed in words, and it can’t be measured in dollars.

RELATED: Richest Ghanaian Musicians And Their Estimated Net Worths 2022

Homeownership is a rewarding experience that makes the daily effort worthwhile. It reassures you that you have somewhere to go after all the ups and downs….

A place where you will never be judged and will always be welcomed with open arms… Congratulations on your new home, My Son.

Awal Muhammad Mustapha, World’s Youngest Billionaire

Daddy’s birthday present to you. Mompha Jr.’s accomplishments, according to his proud father, should be acknowledged in their own right.

“The youngest landlord who wears Gucci and still has a house,” he wrote on Instagram. He is deserving of praise because he has paid his dues in full.”