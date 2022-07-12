- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah who is a known sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has named President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo as the best President in the world.

According to the musician, in the history of the 4th republic, no President has had any serious crisis but Nana Addo has been able to fight COVID-19 which was declared a global pandemic.

In an interview, she mentioned that Ghanaians should just look at the frustration the current government led by Nana Addo had to undergo before they could pass the controversial E-Levy.

She continued that despite all the things the government said about the E-Levy, Ghanaians are still not paying and this has brought hardship to the country but they are still blaming the President.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah also as expected blamed the ongoing fight between Russia and Ukraine as also a huge factor why the economy in Ghana is struggling.

In making her point known, she was quick to add that even in the heat of these crises, President Nana Addo has been able to manage the country very well unlike some other Presidents.