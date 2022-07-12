type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentThe award for the best President goes to Nana Akuffo Addo -...
Entertainment

The award for the best President goes to Nana Akuffo Addo – Diana Asamoah

By Qwame Benedict
Moment when Nana Addo met with Diana Asamoah
Nana Addo and Diana-Asamoah
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah who is a known sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has named President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo as the best President in the world.

According to the musician, in the history of the 4th republic, no President has had any serious crisis but Nana Addo has been able to fight COVID-19 which was declared a global pandemic.

In an interview, she mentioned that Ghanaians should just look at the frustration the current government led by Nana Addo had to undergo before they could pass the controversial E-Levy.

Also Read: I’m rich, only kids show off their houses and cars – Evangelist Diana Asamoah brags

She continued that despite all the things the government said about the E-Levy, Ghanaians are still not paying and this has brought hardship to the country but they are still blaming the President.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah also as expected blamed the ongoing fight between Russia and Ukraine as also a huge factor why the economy in Ghana is struggling.

In making her point known, she was quick to add that even in the heat of these crises, President Nana Addo has been able to manage the country very well unlike some other Presidents.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 12, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    74 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News