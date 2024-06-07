He doesn’t hold any water when it comes to awards – Stonebwoy finally reacts to Baba Sadiq’s support to King Promise

Stonebwoy, a prominent Ghanaian musician, recently shared his views on Baba Sadiq’s support for fellow artist King Promise in his first official Interview on TV3 with Berla Mundi.

He dismissed Baba Sadiq’s opinions regarding awards, suggesting that they lack credibility or significance.

Stonebwoy’s comment highlights ongoing discussions within the Ghanaian music industry about recognition and credibility.

Baba Sadiq, known for his involvement in the music and entertainment industry, has been a vocal supporter of King Promise, another well-known Ghanaian artist since the heat of TGMA 2024.

Sadiq’s backing of King Promise to win the Artiste of the Year for TGMA 2024 stirred reactions among other musicians and fans alike.

Stonebwoy’s response indicates that he does not value Baba Sadiq’s endorsements or opinions about awards.

One of the Ghanaian music industry’s biggest awards ceremonies is the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

It was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, which was the scene of a wide variety of performances, surprises, and loads of delight.

The show, held on June 1st, 2024, was hosted by Chris Atoh and Naa Ashorkor.

The most coveted award for the night is the Artist of the Year. And as expected it has generated the massive conversation of the night and in the awards scheme.

After careful details and votes, StoneBwoy has won the Artiste of The Year at the Silver Jubilee (25 Years) of the TGMA.

Meanwhile, Award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo celebrated her recent accolade at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Angélique Kidjo was featured on Stonebwoy’s song “Manodzi,” which is part of his 5th Dimension album.

The song was named Record of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In a post shared on social media, Angélique Kidjo expressed her excitement about the song’s achievement.

Her post read, “?« Manodzi » My collaboration with @stonebwoy received the RECORD OF THE YEAR Award at the prestigious Ghanaian #TGMA25 Music Award Ceremony yesterday night!?”.