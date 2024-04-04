type here...
News
News

‘Awww’ – Serwaa Amihere almost cries while reading harsh comments from Ghanaians on TikTok (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
'Awww' - Serwaa Amihere almost cries while reading harsh comments from Ghanaians on TikTok
Media personality, Serwaa Amihere, is evidently down both emotionally and mentally following the leak of her alleged bedroom video with Henry Fitz.

The viral alleged intimate video of Serwaa and Henry took the internet by storm because it was never expected.

Recall that in 2019, Serwaa Amihere served as the MC for Henry and Dela’s wedding which became the talk of town.

Ever since the video went rife, fans have been describing Serwaa Amihere with all sorts of derogatory words.

Serwaa-Amihere
Serwaa-Amihere

Alot of social media users have described her as a home breaker because she was very aware that Henry was married yet agreed to date him for money.

Surprisingly, Henry has come out to allege that he gave Serwaa Ghc2,500 daily during their 5-month period of dating.

While reading comments on TikTok while she was preparing to get live on TV, Serwaa almost dropped a tear as a majority of what she read from her followers on the video-sharing platform was vile.

The emotional video has forced a lot of ladies to empathise with her during these trying times.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

