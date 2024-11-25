GhPageEntertainmentAy3ka: Agya Koo’s Daughter Exposes Him Big Time
Entertainment

Ay3ka: Agya Koo’s Daughter Exposes Him Big Time

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Brago, daughter and second child of ace Kumawood actor, Agya Koo has come out to expose her father.

To anyone who might think Brago is not the daughter of Agya Koo but paid to dent the image of the actor, Agya Koo officially introduced Brago as his daughter when he was opening his house which got the attention of many.

Speaking in an interview on De God Son, the young girl said that she is very talented, however, her father is refusing to let her chase her dreams.

According to her, she can sing extremely well and needs to be nurtured, however, her father is refusing to let her Sing.

She claims her father has refused to let her Sing because he does not want her to be in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, November 25, 2024
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
2.2mph
20 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways