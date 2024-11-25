Ay3ka: Agya Koo’s Daughter Exposes Him Big Time

Brago, daughter and second child of ace Kumawood actor, Agya Koo has come out to expose her father.

To anyone who might think Brago is not the daughter of Agya Koo but paid to dent the image of the actor, Agya Koo officially introduced Brago as his daughter when he was opening his house which got the attention of many.

Speaking in an interview on De God Son, the young girl said that she is very talented, however, her father is refusing to let her chase her dreams.

According to her, she can sing extremely well and needs to be nurtured, however, her father is refusing to let her Sing.

She claims her father has refused to let her Sing because he does not want her to be in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity.