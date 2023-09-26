Ayigbe Mafia: Shatta Wale cancels his Freedom Wave Festival making Stonebwoy the winner of the tussle

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale in a response to a letter from his current manager, Sammy Flex, regarding the cancellation of his Freedom Wave Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium this year has affirmed the request.

Sammy Flex urged the dancehall star to consider canceling the event for the safety of everyone involved.

Explaining why the 2023 Freedom Wave Concert must not happen at the Accra Sports Stadium, Flex said: “Political tensions have been rising, and the authorities have recently allocated the venue to another musician, a move that seems designed to disrupt your show and cause discomfort to your team and fans.”

Responding to Flex, Wale posted the letter on Facebook and indicated that he will do just as advised, and “leave the rest for the fans to discuss”.

He also agreed with his manager that he there is sinister ploy against him. Assigning a reason for this, he said, “I have been a target in this country because of [I am] outspoken and [I am] confidently saying things the way they should be said in a country like Ghana”.

Many fans have trolled the controversial dancehall king for throwing in the towel so quick as they expected more from him looking at how he rants on certain matters.