‘You look like fermented Kenkey’ – Ayisha Modi trades insults with Afia Schwar as they rekindle their beef

Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi are at each other throats again, following their grave secret-revealing social media dispute that dominated the headlines some weeks ago.

Just when we thought they were done dragging each other in the mud, they have revived what was seemingly a thinly-veiled seize fire period.

The feud was rejuvenated on Monday by Afia Schwarzenegger who decided to take a swipe at Ayisha Modi after pictures of the latter looking sick and ageing in snaps she took with musicians, Kwaw Kese and Kofi Kinaata, at a recent outing surfaced online.

Afia Schwar did not spare any chance to lampoon Ayisha Modi, who had last week claimed to have spent over 1.7 billion on Moesha Buduong’s recovery, calling her a junky and drug addict that needed help herself.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, Afia wrote: “What my God cannot do does not exist. If you decide to lie with my name you will look like tie and dye left in a bucket of bleach. I m Queen Afia Schwar…Don’t mess with me and my God.”

See the post below.

Ayisha Modi did not take kindly to Afia Schwar’s post, and as expected, clapped back in her typical style.

She also shared an old photo of her on Instagram, describing her as a “fermented kenkey” who had no right to talk about her beauty and looks.

In fact, she used very unprintable words and extended her fury to Tracey Boakye who had been seen writing comments under Afia Schwar’s posts about Ayisha Modi.

Check out what she had to say in the post below:

Not long did Ayisha Modi go live on Instagram to blast the two friends, Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye.

Watch the video below.