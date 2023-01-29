type here...
Ayisha Modi and GH Mouthpiece crowned Queens of Sowutoum

By Kweku Derrick
Ayisha Modi GH Mouthpiece crowned queens
Controversial Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi and blogger GH Mouthpiece have been enstooled queens of Sowutoum in the Central Region.

An illustrious ceremony was held in the Sowutuom Palace Sunday, January 29, 2023, to officially invest the two popular loudmouth internet personalities with regal power.

Videos obtained by GHPage show an amazing display of the rich Ga culture accompanied by a grand durbar as the two went through various traditional rites of their enstoolment.

Ayisha Modi, born Ayishetu Osekre Aryeetey, and GH Mouthpiece, whose real name is Rita Asuamah, were decorated with royal paraphernalia that set out their royalty.

The duo was clad in an all-white two-piece cloth wrapped around their body and shoulder with matching headwraps and beads around their wrists and necks.

Watch the video below

Notable personalities spotted at the occasion include Kumawood actor Kweku Manu, singer Wendy Shay, and Comedian Ajezey among others.

Family relatives, friends, and fans of Ayisha Modi and GH Mouthpiece were also in massive attendance to offer their support.

