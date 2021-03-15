- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has launched an attack on the boss of High Grade Family Samini for describing Stonebwoy as fake over his Grammy comment.

In a long post on Instagram, Ayisha Modi slammed Samini for attacking Stonebwoy and cautioned him to stop envying him.

Ayisha also told Samini to learn sense and desist from criticizing Stonebwoy since he is not the first person who has nurtured an artist to blow.

According to Ayisha Modi, Stonebwoy’s Grammy comment didn’t warrant an attack from Samini and that he should leave him out of his ambush.

She further stated that respect is reciprocal adding that Stonebwoy is busy working on his future projects.

“It’s only in Ghana music, that we do this Godfather/Godson, dada, Mama, Uncle, and all that nonsense…. lil Wayne brought Niki Minaj and Drake on, but he doesn’t go around envying them. Samini, learn sense onu? Leave my 1GAD ALONE. Biko it’s a new year and everyone body make hot ?. If you want leave 1GAD and face Bhimnatives cos you and I know @stonebwoyb won’t go too deep with u but we Bhimnatives diaaaa we won’t spare ????. Lemme go back to bed I will be back. Mr man don’t wake me up again cos my 2nd coming will be dangerous. No one should look for 1GAD’s trouble”, she shared on Instagram.

This comes after Stonebwoy in a tweet opined that Nigerian musicians must be appreciated for making Africa proud in the just ended Grammy Awards.

This statement did not auger well for Samini who unleashed a series of attack on Stonebwoy, calling him fake.