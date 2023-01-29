- Advertisement -

GHPage.com earlier reported the coronation of Ayisha Modi and blogger GH Mouthpiece who have been enstooled queens of Sowutoum in the Central Region.

The two were enstooled as development queen-mothers of the town of Sowutoum at an illustrious ceremony held in the Sowutuom Palace Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Videos obtained by GHPage show an amazing display of rich traditional culture accompanied by a grand durbar as the two participated in some rituals to legitimize their new roles.

As part of the enstoolment process, the two women were placed in a sacred room of the gods known as the “room of 99 spirits”.

In there, they were decorated with a white piece of cloth wrapped around their bodies and a white substance smeared all over their upper body part, arms, and legs.

For some reason, Ayisha Modi had photos taken of herself and GH Mouthpiece in the room of the spirits pictured sitting on a mat laid on the floor and shared them online.

The photos have triggered mixed reactions from netizens who slammed her for her penchant for attention.

As one fan put it – “Hopefully, by the close of the day, Nana Hemaa Inspector Bediako Aisha will let us know the names of the 99 spirits and their duties.