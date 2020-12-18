Ayisha Modi clashes with Kevin Taylor over Stonebwoy’s tweet

- Advertisement -

The unofficial PRO for BHIM Nation boss Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has clashed with US based journalist Kevin Taylor over some comments he passed about Stonebwoy days ago.

Some residents of Ashiaman who happened to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took to the street to express their anger over the declaration of Nana Akuffo Addo as the President-elect.

The peaceful demonstation saw the protestors burning car tyres in the middle of the road and was reported by various media houses.

Stonebwoy after sighting a picture of the demostration decided to send some words of advice to the youth of Ashaiman asking them not allowed themselves to be used by politicians.

His comment angered Kevin Taylor who lauched an attack on him stating that majority of the people who hit the street to protest are more sensible than Stonebwoy.

But Ayisha who wouldn’t sit idle for Kevin to drag her favourite artiste in the mud has decided to respond accordingly.

According to a long post sighted on Ayisha’s social media page, she stated that was a stupid person who doesn’t even have a Ghanaian voter ID card.

She continued that Kevin is making all these statement about Stonebwoy because he has been given money and he is allowing the money to control him.

“What is wrong with this post, what did he say wrong ? When it comes to politics in Ghana some people think the creative arts Industry have no say on issues to better the country. What Stonebwoy said was the real truth to protect his people and not because he belongs to any political party. Stonebwoy holds a lot of followers than even some of the MPs and he cherish them like he value his own family members..He voted so he have every right to talk about issues concerning politics…People should know that politicians can’t buy Stonebowy like how they bought etc etc etc . kelvin Taylor focus on what u have been paid to do and leave Stonebowy out of ur politics issues .sorry seamstress for him to bark like a dog who

Is hungry for a bone. If he thinks he is sensible than stonebwoy he should move from abroad and call his family members in Ghana to go and cause that violence. He should put some respect on stonebwoys name Because he is a prophet in the music industry. Am not feeling too well so stop knocking on my Door Mr Kelvin Taylor . Nothing in the world ? is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious Stupidity.” Show me your Voters ID Card Kelvin Taylor/ ???? What money can make ppl do??????, ” she posted.

See screenshot below:

Ayisha Stonebwoy