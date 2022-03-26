type here...
Ayisha Modi dirties Diamond Appiah once again

By Armani Brooklyn
Diamond Appiah - Ayisha Modi
The beef between Ayisha Modi and Diamond Appiah is not ending anytime soon.

For the past few days, the two socialites have locked horns on the internet Ayisha Modi accused Diamond Appiah of scamming her of a fake land.

Evidently, it appears there’s an iota of truth in Ayisha Modi’s wild allegations against Diamond Appiah because she hasn’t been able to address the issue and name-calling.

Things have gotten more than brutal between the two hence it has become more than necessary to drag innocent people into their feud.

In a new IG live session, Ayisha Modi has fingered revere Alhaji Bugri Naabu as part of the numerous big men who have slept with Diamond Appiah before.

On the authority of Ayisha Modi, Bugri Naabu has been sleeping with Diamond Appiah from the back and she even eats his faeces at times.

There’s more to this expose because Diamond Appiah will equally reply to this expose in a very gruesome manner.

    Source:GHpage

