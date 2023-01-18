- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician and businesswoman Diamond Appiah has been arrested and arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

According to a report by Graphic Showbiz, Diamond was dragged to court by Ayisha Modi for allegedly collecting US$30,000 from her under the pretext of securing her a plot of land at East Legon in Accra.

The court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah charged Diamond with a fraudulent transaction in a land deal. She has pleaded not guilty.

The self-acclaimed real estate mogul, commonly known as Boss Lady, has been granted bail in the sum GH¢300,000 with three sureties.

The case has been adjourned to February 8, 2023.