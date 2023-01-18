type here...
Ayisha Modi drags Diamond Appiah to court over land acquisition fraud

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian musician and businesswoman Diamond Appiah has been arrested and arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

According to a report by Graphic Showbiz, Diamond was dragged to court by Ayisha Modi for allegedly collecting US$30,000 from her under the pretext of securing her a plot of land at East Legon in Accra.

The court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah charged Diamond with a fraudulent transaction in a land deal. She has pleaded not guilty.

The self-acclaimed real estate mogul, commonly known as Boss Lady, has been granted bail in the sum GH¢300,000 with three sureties.

The case has been adjourned to February 8, 2023.

