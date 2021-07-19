- Advertisement -

After making it public that Okyeame Kwame’s wife owes her a sum of $3,600, Ayisha Modi has shared pictorial evidence to back her claims.

In a post sighted by GHPage.com, Ayisha Modi shared a photo of an email message she received from Mrs Annica Nsiah-Apau, with the subject EMERGENCY and a timestamp dating back to September 11, 2010.

She said she was able to raise half of the money (which is about $2000) for Annica, hoping she will pay back later. But to date, Ayisha Modi claims she has not been reimbursed.

Even though she claimed that the said amount was $3,600 the evidence posted to Instagram showed that Annica requested $3,500 instead.

“Ayisha, this is difficult for me to ask u but there’s an emergency this morning and I don’t know who can help but u. I need a loan of $3,500 tomorrow. I’ve put all monies in businesses. Will pay when u are leaving Ghana. Let me know if u can help pls. Thank u,” the email read.

According to Modi, a self-proclaimed die-hard fan of Stonebwoy, she has about ten receipts to show for her comments against but this is just one of them.

She captioned the picture, saying “Tag her and tell her to say Fi, it will over them. 1 out of 10 if u are a woman fool. What u all did to me 13 years ago, u guys took advantage of my kind heart and disgraced me on top of it.”

Earlier, Ayisha said when she confronted Annica for the money three months after she lend it out, Okyeame Kwame’s wife said she thought the money was a gift and not a loan.

But she quizzed: “How many ppl will loan someone they don’t know or haven’t met this amount of money 13 years ago”

Meanwhile, Ayisha has also directed her fury at Afia Schwarzenegger who she threatened to expose. Actress Tracey Boakye however caught some subliminal shots.

Watch the full video below.