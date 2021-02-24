- Advertisement -

The Ghanaian entertainment scene is gradually becoming a place where people come in order to settle their differences since they would get the attention of people.

In recent times we have seen some people in the industry fighting amongst themselves with the most recent one being the rekindled beef between Samini and Shatta Wale.

As fans of both artistes are yet to settle their scores, Ayisha Modi who is the unofficial PRO for Stonebwoy has shaken the table for the second time this year by attacking actress and fashionista Nana Akua Addo.

Netizen might remember that Ayisha Modi took to her handle and insulted Nana Akua Addo which left them in shock since they didn’t know why she would do such a thing without any provocation from the actress.

Ayisha has in a live video revealed that reason for insulting Nana Addo saying that she is sold her out to her new signee Victoria Kimani.

Apparently, Ayisha Modi has signed Victoria Kinami under her label and Nana Akua who happens to be a friend of Ayisha slid into the DM of Victoria Kimani to question why she would allow Ayisha to be her manager.

Victoria Kimani after receiving those messages from Nana Akua Addo forwarded them to her manager Ayisha that led to her outburst.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens are waiting paitently to see how things will unfold after Nana Akua Addo finally finds hwe voice to respond.