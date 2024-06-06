Ayisha Modi a die-hard fan of Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has welcomed another baby into the world.

The controversial media personality who has virtually helped the whole showbiz industry has been off social media for some time now.

Many people have been wondering why Ayisha Modi has been absent from social media but no reason has been given until now.

Ayisha Modi has taken to social media to announce the birth of her new baby a bouncy baby boy and she chose to name the new baby after her prodigy Stonebwoy.

She posted: “May you never marry someone that the devil will use to destroy your destiny. May your partner be your helper not your destroyer…Welcome my Son and my prince ? ??????. I bless my maker for ur life??????????. I named him after my Jur brother @stonebwoy??????????. LIVINGSTONE ADD THE REST URSELF”

