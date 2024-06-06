type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAyisha Modi gives birth to Stonebwoy
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi gives birth to Stonebwoy

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Ayisha-Modi-and-Stonebwoy
Ayisha-Modi-and-Stonebwoy

Ayisha Modi a die-hard fan of Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has welcomed another baby into the world.

The controversial media personality who has virtually helped the whole showbiz industry has been off social media for some time now.

Many people have been wondering why Ayisha Modi has been absent from social media but no reason has been given until now.

Ayisha Modi has taken to social media to announce the birth of her new baby a bouncy baby boy and she chose to name the new baby after her prodigy Stonebwoy.

She posted: “May you never marry someone that the devil will use to destroy your destiny. May your partner be your helper not your destroyer…Welcome my Son and my prince ? ??????. I bless my maker for ur life??????????. I named him after my Jur brother @stonebwoy??????????. LIVINGSTONE ADD THE REST URSELF”

See the screenshot of her post below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, June 6, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.9mph
75 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways